Will Levis' Tape 'Scares' NFC Exec; AFC Scout Calls QB 'Robotic' Ahead of NFL Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There is reportedly concern among some NFL talent evaluators regarding whether Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be able to translate his game to the next level.

According to ESPN, an anonymous AFC scout said of Levis, "Robotic, mechanical, can't handle pressure."

An anonymous NFC executive also chimed in, saying: "I see a guy who can throw it hard. I don't see a guy who throws it accurately."

Levis possesses the measurables and physical traits that teams typically look for in an NFL quarterback. He measured and weighed in at 6'4" and 229 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and showed effortless arm strength during positional drills.

His collegiate production did not always match his ability, though, which makes him something of an enigma for NFL teams.

In his first full season as a starter at Kentucky in 2021, Levis completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 376 yards and nine scores.

He followed that up with a 2022 campaign that saw him complete 65.4 percent of his passing attempts for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Since Levis struggled to avoid sacks as a senior, he technically rushed for minus-107 yards and he only scored twice with his legs.

Levis was on the wrong end of negative plays far too often in college, ranging from interceptions and fumbles to taking inopportune sacks.

As a result, the Kentucky offense was among the worst in the nation in 2022, finishing 112th out of 131 teams in scoring with just 20.4 points per game.

Levis didn't have a ton of NFL-caliber talent around him at the skill positions, though, which was something similarly experienced by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during his collegiate playing days at Wyoming.

Allen improved by leaps and bounds in the NFL and became a far more accurate passer at that level than he was in college, so there may be hope for Levis.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding him, Levis is considered one of four quarterbacks highly likely to come off the board in the first round, along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Many teams picking early in the draft have an obvious need at quarterback, including the Carolina Panthers at No. 1, the Houston Texans at No. 2 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.

Others picking near the top could benefit from selecting a quarterback as well, such as the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

A reasonable amount of risk comes along with Levis, but similar to Richardson, he has a massive ceiling that could make him a superstar if the team that takes him can properly harness his skill set.