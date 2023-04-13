NFL Exec: Titans Haven't Talked Trade Up to Draft QB but 'Everyone' Thinks They Will

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Other NFL teams reportedly expect the Tennessee Titans to attempt to trade up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft and select a quarterback.

According to ESPN, an AFC executive said "everyone" outside of the Titans organization believes they will trade up, but no one within the organization has said they intend to "yet."

Tennessee lost its final seven games last season to finish 7-10 and miss the playoffs, so major changes are a possibility, including one at the quarterback position.

Veteran Ryan Tannehill led the Titans to the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021, but he largely struggled last season, perhaps in large part due to a lack of quality weapons.

In 12 starts, Tannehill went 6-6 and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He could potentially rebound with more talent around him, but he will be 35 at the start of the season.

The Titans used a third-round pick on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis last year after he fell much further in the draft than anticipated.

Willis appeared in eight games and made three starts last season, going 1-2 and completing 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 123 yards and a score.

Given Willis' struggles, the Titans could still be willing to select a quarterback early, especially if they see franchise quarterback potential in one of the prospects.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are all considered surefire first-round picks at quarterback, and the University of Tennessee's Hendon Hooker recently entered the first-round conversation as well despite suffering a torn ACL in November.

ESPN noted that while most sources consider the Titans staying at No. 11 overall and selecting a pass-rusher to be the most likely scenario, they already signed Arden Key to address that need and also filled a need at offensive tackle by signing Andre Dillard.

Because of that, it could open the door for the Titans to trade inside the top five, which is likely around where they will need to be in order to land one of the "big four" quarterbacks.

The most common target spot for a trade-up to land a quarterback is with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall since they seem unlikely to take a signal-caller.

Such a trade would be costly for the Titans, but it could be worth it if they believe their quarterback of the present and future is in the draft.