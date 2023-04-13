Browns Stadium Renamed Cleveland Browns Stadium After Ending FirstEnergy Contract

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday they're changing the name of their stadium after mutually agreeing with FirstEnergy to end the company's naming rights deal.

Cleveland Browns Stadium will live again.

"We've had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community," said Haslam Sports Group COO Dave Jenkins.

In 2013, the Browns agreed to a 17-year deal worth a little more than $100 million with FirstEnergy for their stadium naming rights. While the NFL franchise didn't specify what led to the two parties severing their contract, FirstEnergy has been ensnared in a bribery case involving elected officials.

The Justice Department announced in 2021 that FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230 million fine for offering money in return for favorable legislation. Prosecutors alleged FirstEnergy funneled $60 million to politicians and ultimately received more than $1 billion worth of subsidies to help two of its nuclear power plants.

A jury found former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges guilty of racketeering for their roles in the scandal.

It's unclear when the Browns intend to pursue a new naming rights deal. Ownership said in March it intends to renovate Cleveland Browns Stadium, so finding a sponsor for the venue may come after the remodel is completed.