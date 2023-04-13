Report: Rory McIlroy Docked $3M by PGA Tour for Withdrawing from RBC Heritage

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is planning to dock Rory McIlroy $3 million from his $12 million Player Impact Program payment over his decision to skip the RBC Heritage tournament.

Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated reported the Tour is docking McIlroy a quarter of his payment because the RBC Heritage is the second "designated" tournament he has skipped this year. He previously missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The RBG Heritage is one of 12 designated events on the PGA Tour calendar this year that are tied to players receiving their Player Impact Program payments. The PIP uses metrics to determine which players have the most impact on improving the national cache of the PGA Tour, with Tiger Woods coming in first last year and earning $15 million.

McIlroy was second on the list and was due a $12 million payment. The PGA Tour paid out 25 percent of the bonus in January, but the remaining 75 percent was contingent on players completing various requirements, including playing in 11 of the 12 designated tournaments.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, WM Phoenix Open, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Match Play, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship serve as the designated events for the 2023 PGA Tour season.