NFL Draft Rumors: Texans 'Love' Will Anderson Jr. amid Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Buzz

The Houston Texans might not be locked in on selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in this month's NFL draft after all.

Matt Miller of ESPN reported Thursday the Texans have Will Anderson Jr. ranked as their top overall prospect in the class and could wind up selecting the Alabama edge-rusher if the Carolina Panthers take Bryce Young with the top overall pick.

Houston management has reportedly favored Young as its next franchise quarterback but "isn't sold" on the likes of C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

Miller did raise the possibility that Texans ownership could step in "if Cal McNair wants a young quarterback to lead this offense," in which case Stroud or others could be in play.

Young looks increasingly locked in as the Panthers' choice, with DraftKings Sportsbook currently listing him as a -360 favorite to be taken No. 1 overall. Stroud is a -200 favorite to land at No. 2, while Anderson is currently a solid value at +350.

Anderson is considered perhaps the safest pick in this class, a perennial Pro Bowler in the making who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy each of the last two seasons as the nation's top defensive player.

The Texans famously eschewed conventional wisdom all the way back in 2006 when they drafted Mario Williams over offensive superstars Reggie Bush and Vince Young, who were favored by many to be the top pick. Williams wound up being the correct selection, making four Pro Bowls over his NFL career while Bush and Young combined for two Pro Bowls.