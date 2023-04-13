Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Won't Get New Contract; Final Game Will Be vs. Flyers

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson announced Thursday the franchise plans to move on from Jonathan Toews when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

As a result, Thursday's season finale against the Philadelphia Flyers will be the last time the captain wears a Blackhawks uniform.

In an interview with The Athletic's Mark Lazerus on April 6, Toews explained he'll take some time in the offseason to weigh his future, regardless of whether a return to Chicago was on the cards:

"Right now, you ask me that question and the honest answer is, I got no idea. No idea whether I return to play for the Blackhawks next year, or play for another team, or I decide to move on to other things. I can tell the media wants to ask me about my so-called 'pending retirement,' even though I never said those words. But it'll be a process of just feeling out what I truly feel inspired to do.

"But at this point, I've realized there's no point in continuing to stomach this struggle. So if it's not a hell yeah, then it's a hell no."

Blackhawks fans knew this day would come eventually because they've watched every other key figure from the most recent Stanley Cup-winning squads depart the Windy City. Chicago's position in the standings made a breakup with Toews all the more likely. The organization has the second-fewest points in the league (58) and is facing a significant rebuild despite having already finished below .500 in the previous two seasons.

Patrick Kane was already shown the door ahead of the trade deadline, so Davidson obviously wasn't going to let sentiment drive his decision on Toews.

By announcing this now, the Blackhawks are at least allowing the 34-year-old to have a send-off befitting his legendary status within the franchise. Along with winning three Stanley Cups, he's fifth all-time in team history in appearances (1,066) and sixth in points (882).

Toews has been limited to 52 games this year. He said in February he was continuing to experience symptoms of long COVID-19, and he missed more than two months of action. As a result, his 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) are on pace to be a career low after his 37 points in 2021-22 were a personal worst.

Perhaps the experienced forward will decide to hang up his skates this summer and step away from hockey altogether. Should he want to continue playing, he should have some interest from teams with eyes on a playoff run in 2023-24.