7 Unexpected Prospects Who Could Sneak into 2023 NFL Draft's 1st Round
The strength of an NFL draft class is often determined by the depth found among its second tier of prospects.
While there will be 31 first-round selections this year, 31 first-round talents aren't available. This setup is typical. Teams generally give 15 to 20-ish prospects opening-round grades.
Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranks 21 prospects with solid first-round grades, though the group doesn't take into account such things as individual scheme fits or behind-the-scenes information (interviews, medicals, etc.) that NFL organizations value but don't make public knowledge.
Beyond those initial 21, a total of 66 prospects are graded as Day 2 options. Clearly, those in the latter portions of the opening frame fall in line with those taken in the second or even third rounds. As such, more fluidity exists among those players regarding where they land.
To determine which prospects should be considered unexpected options to become first-round picks, the consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database provided a baseline. Each player included can be found outside the top 31 and lacks a first-round peak projection.
To take this a step further, any player who appeared in the first round among B/R Scouting Dept.'s mock drafts will also not be included, nor will those generating heavy first-round buzz in general, a la Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.
So, who could find their way into the opening frame even though they've never truly been considered top guys?
WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
The wide receiver class is underwhelming, at least when it comes to solid first-round options.
"One thing has become clear on calls around league past couple weeks: NFL isn't nearly as high on this year's WR class as media," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy tweeted.
"Frequently seeing 4-5 wideouts in mocks. Have spoken to numerous teams that have only one first-round grade at the position. That guy is [Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba]."
The biggest concern with this group is the lack of size found among their number.
USC's Jordan Addison, Boston College's Zay Flowers, North Carolina's Josh Downs, Cincinnati's Tyler Scott, Oklahoma's Marvin Mims and Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt are all sub-185-pound targets.
Somewhere along the way, the Volunteers' Cedric Tillman had been forgotten, despite the potential to be a true X receiver. Tillman played in only six games last season because of an ankle injury that required surgery. As a result, the 6'3", 213-pound wide receiver didn't build any momentum going into this predraft cycle, though Tillman did post a 1,000-yard campaign the previous year.
The redshirt senior prospect fared particularly well against top competition over the last two seasons. Since the start of October 2021, Tillman caught 50 passes for 767 yards in seven games against Top 25 opponents.
Tillman brings size, vertical explosiveness and excellent ball skills. Those traits are well worth first-round consideration.
TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
The Iowa tight end pipeline is impressive, and Sam LaPorta is the next in line.
Physically, his predraft testing is eerily reminiscent of what Hawkeye alum George Kittle posted before becoming a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. LaPorta is a 6'3", 245-pound target with sub-4.6-second 40-yard-dash speed and a 35-inch vertical.
To be clear, the comparison is based on athletic traits—they don't have the same skill sets.
Kittle entered the league as a raw receiver after not being used extensively in the Hawkeyes' offense, but he was already a dominant blocker. LaPorta is the exact opposite. Iowa used its latest tight end as the focal point of the passing game, but he needs far more work at the point of attack.
Even so, LaPorta's potential contributions as a receiver is where his value lies for a team in search of another offensive threat. The first-team All-Big Ten performer left the program as its all-time leader among tight ends in career receptions and receiving yardage.
In a class lauded for the quality and depth at the position, a franchise might be sitting near the end of the first round and miss on names such as Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Darnell Washington. Medical evaluations are important for Utah's Dalton Kincaid after he suffered a fractured back late last season.
A weapon at tight end could be a better value than a wide receiver.
OL Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
Who will be this year's Cole Strange?
During last year's draft, the New England Patriots caught everyone by surprise when they selected Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick.
Offensive line tends to be a position where surprises can occur. Prospects such as Tyler Smith, Travis Frederick and Laken Tomlinson are other examples of blockers not generally regarded as first-round talents throughout the evaluation process but who eventually found themselves in that position.
Old Dominion's Nick Saldiveri has been a consistent climber throughout the predraft process. Obviously, he isn't a household name despite being a three-year starter for the Monarchs.
Three factors work in Saldiveri's favor: technique, versatility and athleticism.
"Overall, he is a skilled, technically refined pass protector at tackle with the movement skills to be an asset in the zone run game and be serviceable on downhill, gap concepts," B/R scout Brandon Thorn wrote.
Right tackle is Saldiveri's natural position, but he played some guard and even snapped the ball during Senior Bowl week practices. The 6'6", 318-pound blocker did quite well for himself at the NFL Scouting Combine by posting an elite relative athletic score, per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.
Saldiveri is a name to know among this year's O-line class.
DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Adetomiwa Adebawore's physical tools make him a first-round possibility.
His standing isn't nearly as high when he's evaluated as a true edge-defender rather than a regular contributor on the interior.
The third-team All-Big Ten performer isn't a complete projection, though. While Adebawore certainly doesn't fit typical requirements for a defensive tackle, the 6'2", 282-pound defender showed how effective he can be at this year's Senior Bowl. Adebawore proved to be nearly unblockable while working inside against fellow all-stars.
Weight doesn't necessarily equate to strength. Adebawore may be small by traditional interior standards, but he has powerful hands and long arms (33⅞ inches) to lock out blockers.
Then, the defensive lineman's unreal athleticism can be added to the mix.
At the previously mentioned weight, Adebawore ran a ridiculous 4.49-second 40-yard dash. His run, as well as his vertical (37.5 inches) and broad (10'5") jumps, would have broken all-time positional records for the NFL combine had he been listed as a defensive tackle.
Interestingly, those same workout numbers actually gave him a higher relative athletic score at defensive end, per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte. Adebawore can be a base end who's moved all over the defensive front. But he can maximize his abilities as full-time 3-technique.
Edge Keion White, Georgia Tech
Keion White knows exactly who he is. What his next team wants to find out is what he'll become.
"All of them have bounced the idea off me, for sure, of playing inside," White said of what NFL scouts asked him at the Senior Bowl, per the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. "They like the idea of me being able to move around. I just want to show I have the ability to continue to get better. That's my thing. I'm still pretty raw."
It's fascinating to read a prospect mention he's still raw despite being a sixth-year senior at 24 years old. But White isn't wrong.
Currently, he can step onto an NFL field and be a strong contributor on early downs. The 6'5", 285-pound defensive end can lock out blockers with his 34-inch arms and set the edge. During his last two full seasons—one with Old Dominion (2019) and then a second transfer year at Georgia Tech (2022)—White registered 33 tackles for loss, per the Yellow Jackets' website.
His sack numbers weren't as impressive with 11 in 34 games, though that's exactly where he has room to grow, with the natural upside to blossom into a much better pass-rusher.
White's size and length are evident. He's also a standout athlete, whether he stays at defensive end or converts to defensive tackle. Either way, his upside makes him a fascinating projection and may be far too tempting late in the first round.
CB DJ Turner, Michigan
Every year, many unequivocally state: "Game speed is different than track speed. The NFL needs football players, not track stars."
Yet every...single...year, NFL front offices want to draft the fastest, most athletic prospects they possibly can. Usually, elite speed is enough to push an individual up boards.
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner ran the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.26 seconds) among this year's class and tied for fourth all-time. But the second-team All-Big Ten performer is more than a straight-line speed merchant.
According to Pro Football Focus, Turner graded higher than any other corner in press coverage over the last two seasons. With lightning-quick feet, a smooth transition through his backpedal, excellent technique and the ability to run with anyone, Turner thrives when playing assignments up near the line of scrimmage.
Once the ball was in the air, he forced 23 incompletions and allowed a 62.2 passer rating throughout his collegiate career.
When his skill set is coupled with his slight frame (5'11", 178 lbs), Turner may be typecast as a slot defender. He can certainly thrive in said role, and it didn't stop former teammate Daxton Hill from becoming a first-round pick last year. At the same time, Turner provides inside-out versatility to go with his elite speed and quickness.
CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
In a world where more defensive backs are asked to drop into zones and keep everything in front to lessen the threat of big plays, cornerbacks such as Kansas State's Julius Brents hold significant value based on their size, length and athleticism.
Brents' length and stickiness are difficult to overcome.
Not many corners are 6'3" with 34-inch arms. Based on body type, Brents invokes comparisons to the great Richard Sherman. He can even be used in a similar fashion as an outside corner in schemes that still rely heavily on the Seahawks' vaunted Cover 3 approach.
At Kansas State, he was regularly asked to press at the line of scrimmage.
Brents told The Draft Network's Justin Melo:
"We played a lot of man coverage at Kansas State. I know a lot of people see me as a man-coverage cornerback. We played within our scheme. We pressed a lot because of our scheme. ... I'm a long guy and I like to get my hands on people. I'm big and physical. I can play off coverage too. I'm comfortable with off-man as well."
But Brents' ascendancy isn't just about his size and length. He's an exceptional athlete, too. According to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, Brents is the fourth-most athletic cornerback over the last 37 years.