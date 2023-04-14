7 Unexpected Prospects Who Could Sneak into 2023 NFL Draft's 1st Round

0 of 7

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The strength of an NFL draft class is often determined by the depth found among its second tier of prospects.

While there will be 31 first-round selections this year, 31 first-round talents aren't available. This setup is typical. Teams generally give 15 to 20-ish prospects opening-round grades.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranks 21 prospects with solid first-round grades, though the group doesn't take into account such things as individual scheme fits or behind-the-scenes information (interviews, medicals, etc.) that NFL organizations value but don't make public knowledge.

Beyond those initial 21, a total of 66 prospects are graded as Day 2 options. Clearly, those in the latter portions of the opening frame fall in line with those taken in the second or even third rounds. As such, more fluidity exists among those players regarding where they land.

To determine which prospects should be considered unexpected options to become first-round picks, the consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database provided a baseline. Each player included can be found outside the top 31 and lacks a first-round peak projection.

To take this a step further, any player who appeared in the first round among B/R Scouting Dept.'s mock drafts will also not be included, nor will those generating heavy first-round buzz in general, a la Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

So, who could find their way into the opening frame even though they've never truly been considered top guys?