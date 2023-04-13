MMQB: Jets 'Conditionally' Have Interest in DeAndre Hopkins Trade with Cardinals

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets lost out on the Odell Beckham Jr. chase, but could shift their focus to acquiring another Pro Bowler.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote the Jets are "conditionally" interested in trading for DeAndre Hopkins as they look to build an offense around Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers is still technically a Packer, the four-time NFL MVP said a month ago he plans to play for the Jets in 2023.

The Arizona Cardinals have been open to trading Hopkins throughout the offseason but are yet to find a deal to their liking. The five-time All-Pro has only played in 19 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and a performance-enhancing drug suspension. These have been the first two years where Hopkins missed significant time, as he sat out only two games over his first eight NFL seasons.

Hopkins recorded 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine appearances in 2022.

The Jets have a budding star wideout in Garrett Wilson and already signed Allen Lazard this offseason, so they're not likely to pay a high premium in any trade for Hopkins. Breer wrote the front office plans to build around Rodgers with "intelligent restraint," similar to how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fortified their roster around Tom Brady.

Rodgers turns 40 in December and has flirted with retirement, so the window to build around him is small. That said, there are consequences to throwing all your chips into the middle of the table for an aging quarterback, as the rebuilding Bucs are finding out post-Brady.