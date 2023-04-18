Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Announced for WWE Backlash 2023 Hosted by Bad Bunny

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

A grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was made official for the May 6 Backlash pay-per-view during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar began on the Raw after WrestleMania 39 when they were supposed to team up together in the main event against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The American Nightmare had lost an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania one night earlier due to interference from Sikoa, and he was out for revenge.

While The Tribal Chief denied Rhodes an immediate rematch, he agreed to have a tag team bout. Lesnar then stepped up to be his partner, seemingly due to his past issues with Reigns and Paul Heyman.

However, The Beast Incarnate shocked the WWE Universe by brutally attacking Rhodes before the tag team bout got started.

Lesnar put The American Nightmare through the announce table and hit him with an F-5 onto the steel stairs, rendering him unable to leave the ringside area without assistance.

One week later on Raw, Rhodes challenged the former UFC fighter to a match at Backlash, and it was announced that The Beast would answer the challenge one week later.

With Reigns seemingly unlikely to defend the world title at Backlash, Rhodes and Lesnar are perhaps in line to clash in the main event of the show.

It also figures to be an even bigger deal than most Backlash PPVs since it is taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking the first premium live event in the country since New Year's Revolution in 2005.

Also, the show will be hosted by Bad Bunny, who is a world-famous, Grammy Award-winning musician and originally from Puerto Rico.

There may be more interest in this year's Backlash event than ever before, meaning the spotlight will shine brightly on Rhodes and Lesnar even without any titles being on the line.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.