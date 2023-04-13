X

    Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Inspires Fans with 2nd-Half Surge to Beat Pelicans

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, April 13, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 12: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives against Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on April 12, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The future is incredibly bright for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a huge reason why.

    The star guard was excellent on Wednesday night, scoring 32 points to go along with five boards, three assists and three steals in a 123-118 win against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA's play-in tournament.

    He scored 25 points in the second half alone to secure the victory.

    NBA @NBA

    🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/MUCv03ojQo">https://t.co/MUCv03ojQo</a> <a href="https://t.co/SOJUQz1PUb">pic.twitter.com/SOJUQz1PUb</a>

    NBA @NBA

    SGA is cooking.<br><br>16 PTS and counting in Q3 👨‍🍳<br><br>📺: Live on ESPN | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTPlayIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTPlayIn</a> <a href="https://t.co/HRIrIOsO1m">pic.twitter.com/HRIrIOsO1m</a>

    NBA @NBA

    TOUGH BUCKET SHAI.<br><br>He's got 10 in the quarter 👀<br><br>📺: Live on ESPN | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTPlayIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTPlayIn</a> <a href="https://t.co/aa8RdnE52h">pic.twitter.com/aa8RdnE52h</a>

    That means New Orleans' season is over, while the Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with the chance to earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

    Making the play-in tournament alone was promising. But actually winning a game—and watching Josh Giddey (31 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds) also thrive on such a huge stage, at just 20 years old, alongside his other young teammates—was indicative of something special brewing in Oklahoma City.

    So NBA Twitter gave Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey and their young teammates their deserved flowers:

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    The youngest team in the NBA Just survived a postseason dog fight on the road. Special. Absolutely Special. <br>Josh Giddey: 31 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds <br>Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 points, 3 Assists, 5 rebounds, a block, 3 steals <br>Lu Dort: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 3's. <a href="https://t.co/V52NwHMN77">pic.twitter.com/V52NwHMN77</a>

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play basketball feels like you're watching a video that randomly jumps back and forth between 2x and 0.5x speeds

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    SGA is something SPECIAL… and that's exactly why he got my vote for All-NBA 1st Team!!! That was an Impressive Win on the road for the young talented Thunder team!!! Carry the hell on…

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    SGA/Giddey/Jalen/Chet — if Presti cashes in those picks for the right package it's a dynasty brew.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    SGA gonna be in many MVP races

    Ry @JustRyCole

    SGA is 1st Team. <br><br>Don't question it.

    Tyler Jones @TylerJonesLive

    SGA is THAT DUDE! Just the beginning of a great era of Thunder Hoops! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderUp</a>

    JJ Redick @jj_redick

    Hey Josh Giddey is good

    Royce Young @royceyoung

    Josh Giddey has been outstanding. Big time performance.

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort combined to go 8-8 in clutch free throws to put this game away.<br><br>On the road in a playoff environment.<br><br>24, 23 and 20 years old.<br><br>Ice cold.

    Remember, this is a Thunder team that still has Chet Holmgren to incorporate in the future. They have a mountain of future first-round picks. They just beat a Pelicans team with playoff-tested veterans like Brandon Ingram (30 points, seven assists, six boards) and C.J. McCollum (14 points, four assists).

    So really, this is house money for these Thunder—added experience for a young core. Anything at this point exceeds expectations for this season.

    But one thing is for certain: Gilgeous-Alexander is a superstar. The Thunder found themselves quite the gem with the young talent.