Zach LaVine Championed by Fans as DeMar DeRozan, Bulls Earn Comeback Win vs. Raptors

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Zach LaVine is a bucket.

The 28-year-old powered the No. 10 Chicago Bulls to a 109-105 comeback win over the No. 9 Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena to keep his team alive in the NBA's play-in tournament.

After entering halftime down 58-47 and trailing by as many as 19 points, LaVine helped the Bulls charge back for the victory, scoring 30 of his 39 points in the second half, in addition to six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

While the Raptors suffered a complete collapse to be eliminated from playoff contention, LaVine's performance should not be understated, as it was one of his best of the entire 2022-23 campaign.

After the win, fans were quick to praise LaVine for his performance with the season on the line:

The Bulls will now move on to face the No. 7 Miami Heat at Kaseya Center with a berth in the 2023 NBA playoffs on the line. The Heat fell to the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in the first round of the play-in tournament.

Chicago will need LaVine to put together an equally impressive performance against a tough Miami squad on Friday. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two games against the Heat during the regular season.