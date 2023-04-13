X

    Zach LaVine Championed by Fans as DeMar DeRozan, Bulls Earn Comeback Win vs. Raptors

    Erin WalshApril 13, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 12: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    Zach LaVine is a bucket.

    The 28-year-old powered the No. 10 Chicago Bulls to a 109-105 comeback win over the No. 9 Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena to keep his team alive in the NBA's play-in tournament.

    After entering halftime down 58-47 and trailing by as many as 19 points, LaVine helped the Bulls charge back for the victory, scoring 30 of his 39 points in the second half, in addition to six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Bulls defeat the Raptors behind Zach LaVine's 32 2nd-half points. <br><br>Toronto led by 19 with 9:09 left in the 3rd.<br><br>The Raptors had not blown a 19-point lead in a loss since Nov. 14, 2018 vs the Pistons, a span of 1,610 days. <a href="https://t.co/E6KFfVhyQp">pic.twitter.com/E6KFfVhyQp</a>

    While the Raptors suffered a complete collapse to be eliminated from playoff contention, LaVine's performance should not be understated, as it was one of his best of the entire 2022-23 campaign.

    After the win, fans were quick to praise LaVine for his performance with the season on the line:

    Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas

    Zach Lavine doing what he does!!!!!!

    Mark Schanowski @MarkSchanowski

    Incredible comeback! Zach LaVine brought the Bulls back in the 3rd Q. &amp; excellent team defense, plus some horrendous FT shooting by the Raptors were the difference down the stretch. Great resilience to battle back from a 19 point deficit on the road.

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Zach LaVine tonight <a href="https://t.co/GUYQ8Ze1Ci">pic.twitter.com/GUYQ8Ze1Ci</a>

    Taco Trey Kerby @treykerby

    Signature LaVine game. We love it.

    Dave Kerner @DaveKerner

    Zach LaVine: CLUUUUUTCH!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BullsNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BullsNation</a>

    David Haugh @DavidHaugh

    Remarkable comeback by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> over Raps. Zach LaVine refused to let them lose—this moment is his. DeRozan clutch. Caruso came up big doing little things. P-Will persevered. Not easy to win in that environment, esp after trailing by 19. Play-in winners play on. Tremendous theater.

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Zach Lavine tired of the chitter chatter 🪣

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    Zach LaVine is that dude! <a href="https://t.co/70f8HWTunX">pic.twitter.com/70f8HWTunX</a>

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    How many NBA scorers are smoother than Zach LaVine?

    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    Lavine coming through for the Bulls. Big win.

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    Zach LaVine, clutch as ever. What a performance. The kid is talented, maybe the most underrated upper crust player in the game. On the road, 39 points!

    The Bulls will now move on to face the No. 7 Miami Heat at Kaseya Center with a berth in the 2023 NBA playoffs on the line. The Heat fell to the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in the first round of the play-in tournament.

    Chicago will need LaVine to put together an equally impressive performance against a tough Miami squad on Friday. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two games against the Heat during the regular season.