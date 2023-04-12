NFL Rumors: Jeff Bezos Won't Bid on Commanders; Josh Harris Group Only Contender

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos has no intention of bidding on the Washington Commanders, per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

"Bezos hired the sports banking firm Allen & Company to explore a bid for the team in February, and reps for the firm have monitored the bidding process in the weeks since," Perez wrote. "Ultimately, the world's third-richest person decided not to bid on the Commanders."

Bezos deciding not to bid leaves the group headed by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris as the only serious contender to purchase the Commanders, per Perez.

