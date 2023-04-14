Why Your Favorite NBA Playoff Team Won't Win a Championship

0 of 16

Hold onto your seats. Remove all sunglasses, hats and caps and loose jewelry. Finally, and most importantly, please also make sure to relinquish any delicate basketball sensibilities that evoke outrage, contempt or feelings of neglect when poked and prodded by dissenting opinions and agendas. We're about to make one painfully giant, overarching assumption.

Your favorite NBA playoff team isn't going to win the 2023 championship.

Sinister as hell, right? Potentially. But congratulate your fandom on making it this far.

Only 18 of 30 teams remain alive entering play-in festivities on Friday. Is 60 percent of the league a comically, and cosmically, large share relative to how exclusive postseason basketball should theoretically be? Absolutely. But hey, for supporters of these 18 squads, your team is still here! Twelve other fanbases cannot say the same.

This exercise will not be as tongue-in-cheek as our offseason why-your-favorite-team-sucks-basically rendering. It will not be devoid of over-the-top personality, either. Basketball is, above all, fun. There's no need to take ourselves too seriously.

To that end, the spotlight cast here isn't meant to be dismissive or rudely revelatory. It's simply looking for the biggest reason each surviving franchise might see its postseason jaunt end without a parade.

Programming caveat: My wonderful colleague Mo Dakhil recently gifted us with a similar concept for every playoff and play-in team from the East and West. Stepping on too many toes can be painful, so I'll look to dwell on alternative issues and angles wherever reasonably appropriate.

And yes, for all the Well Actually-ists out there, I understand that one team will win the title. For the purposes of this arctic-cold-water dousing, it won't be yours.