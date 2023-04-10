2023 NBA Playoffs: 1 Thing Holding Back Every Eastern Conference Team

0 of 10

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA's Eastern Conference is not nearly as wide open as the Western Conference. There are three legitimate contenders, and the rest vary from teams that can pull off a major upset all the way to just happy to be there.

But like all the Eastern Conference counterparts out West, no team is perfect.

Every Eastern Conference postseason team has a specific weakness that can be detrimental to playoff success.

Some of these teams have multiple weaknesses, but the following points are like the thermal exhaust port to the Death Star. If an opponent can hit this weakness just perfectly, it will blow a team out of the playoffs.

In some of these cases, opponents may not be able to fully take advantage of these flaws until the later rounds.