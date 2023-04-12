NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Nolan Smith Could Be Top-8 Pick After Combine Performance

NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Nolan Smith Could Be Top-8 Pick After Combine PerformanceApril 12, 2023
Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith, who wowed onlookers with a tremendous NFL Scouting Combine performance, could be selected in the top eight in the upcoming draft.
Peter Schrager of Fox Sports made those remarks on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday:
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I'm told that Nolan Smith could go in the top eight and I haven't seen him in any of these Mock Drafts" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/PSchrags?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PSchrags</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/dis4VBcJ9T">pic.twitter.com/dis4VBcJ9T</a>
Smith showcased a tremendous athletic profile during February's combine, as noted by Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network:
Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb
Nolan Smith is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.22 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 120 out of 1532 DE from 1987 to 2023. <a href="https://t.co/CGbMzAAlN7">https://t.co/CGbMzAAlN7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RAS</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6lftlvhig">pic.twitter.com/v6lftlvhig</a>
Most notably, the 6'2", 238-pound Smith ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap.
Smith was an essential piece on a fantastic Georgia defense that guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. His leadership and intangibles drew tremendous praise from UGA head coach Kirby Smart.
"Leadership, toughness," Kirby Smart told reporters (h/t Dan Morrison of On3) when asked about Smith's best traits. "Nolan is a natural leader. He's been that way since I met him when he was in eighth grade and he came up here to camp.
"He's been a natural leader. He comes from a great family. But his leadership is more important than his ability and his ability is pretty strong. He creates a toughness about it that he holds people to a standard of the way you strike blocks, the way you close on counters, the way you rush with effort, special teams. I mean, he plays on all special teams. He's just a core guy."
A torn pectoral muscle ended his 2022 season after eight games, but Smith was praised for his leadership afterward en route to the national title.
SEC on CBS 🏈 @SEConCBS
"It's more than just a 'G' on my chest. It's just been like a second home." <br><br>Despite a season-ending injury, Nolan Smith continues to be a leader for <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a>. <a href="https://t.co/SC3mPH8EQ1">pic.twitter.com/SC3mPH8EQ1</a>
The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Smith 13th overall among 2023 draft prospects and second on the edge-rusher list behind only Clemson's Myles Murphy.