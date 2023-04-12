NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Nolan Smith Could Be Top-8 Pick After Combine Performance

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith, who wowed onlookers with a tremendous NFL Scouting Combine performance, could be selected in the top eight in the upcoming draft.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports made those remarks on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday:

Smith showcased a tremendous athletic profile during February's combine, as noted by Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network:

Most notably, the 6'2", 238-pound Smith ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap.

Smith was an essential piece on a fantastic Georgia defense that guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. His leadership and intangibles drew tremendous praise from UGA head coach Kirby Smart.

"Leadership, toughness," Kirby Smart told reporters (h/t Dan Morrison of On3) when asked about Smith's best traits. "Nolan is a natural leader. He's been that way since I met him when he was in eighth grade and he came up here to camp.

"He's been a natural leader. He comes from a great family. But his leadership is more important than his ability and his ability is pretty strong. He creates a toughness about it that he holds people to a standard of the way you strike blocks, the way you close on counters, the way you rush with effort, special teams. I mean, he plays on all special teams. He's just a core guy."

A torn pectoral muscle ended his 2022 season after eight games, but Smith was praised for his leadership afterward en route to the national title.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Smith 13th overall among 2023 draft prospects and second on the edge-rusher list behind only Clemson's Myles Murphy.