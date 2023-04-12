X

    NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Nolan Smith Could Be Top-8 Pick After Combine Performance

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 12, 2023

    Former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith, who wowed onlookers with a tremendous NFL Scouting Combine performance, could be selected in the top eight in the upcoming draft.

    Peter Schrager of Fox Sports made those remarks on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday:

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I'm told that Nolan Smith could go in the top eight and I haven't seen him in any of these Mock Drafts" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/PSchrags?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PSchrags</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/dis4VBcJ9T">pic.twitter.com/dis4VBcJ9T</a>

    Smith showcased a tremendous athletic profile during February's combine, as noted by Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network:

    Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb

    Nolan Smith is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.22 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 120 out of 1532 DE from 1987 to 2023. <a href="https://t.co/CGbMzAAlN7">https://t.co/CGbMzAAlN7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RAS</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6lftlvhig">pic.twitter.com/v6lftlvhig</a>

    Most notably, the 6'2", 238-pound Smith ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap.

    Smith was an essential piece on a fantastic Georgia defense that guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. His leadership and intangibles drew tremendous praise from UGA head coach Kirby Smart.

    "Leadership, toughness," Kirby Smart told reporters (h/t Dan Morrison of On3) when asked about Smith's best traits. "Nolan is a natural leader. He's been that way since I met him when he was in eighth grade and he came up here to camp.

    "He's been a natural leader. He comes from a great family. But his leadership is more important than his ability and his ability is pretty strong. He creates a toughness about it that he holds people to a standard of the way you strike blocks, the way you close on counters, the way you rush with effort, special teams. I mean, he plays on all special teams. He's just a core guy."

    A torn pectoral muscle ended his 2022 season after eight games, but Smith was praised for his leadership afterward en route to the national title.

    SEC on CBS 🏈 @SEConCBS

    "It's more than just a 'G' on my chest. It's just been like a second home." <br><br>Despite a season-ending injury, Nolan Smith continues to be a leader for <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a>. <a href="https://t.co/SC3mPH8EQ1">pic.twitter.com/SC3mPH8EQ1</a>

    The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Smith 13th overall among 2023 draft prospects and second on the edge-rusher list behind only Clemson's Myles Murphy.