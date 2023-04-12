X

    Russell Westbrook: 'There's No Beef' with Kevin Durant Ahead of Clippers-Suns Series

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: Kevin Durant #35 of Team LeBron and Russell Westbrook #0 of Team Giannis speak after the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    For Russell Westbrook, it's all water under the bridge when it comes to his relationship with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

    "I think people still think like there's some beef or something. There's no beef," he said ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. "... There's no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he's done. There's no beef at all."

    Westbrook added he hasn't taken the time to reflect too much on their OKC run together:

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Russell Westbrook on if he ever looks back on his time with Kevin Durant and what could have been: "Definitely, look at back in the day, those series and what could have been. But not as much as probably when I am done, I probably will reflect on it a lot more."

