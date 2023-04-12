Russell Westbrook: 'There's No Beef' with Kevin Durant Ahead of Clippers-Suns Series

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

For Russell Westbrook, it's all water under the bridge when it comes to his relationship with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

"I think people still think like there's some beef or something. There's no beef," he said ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. "... There's no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he's done. There's no beef at all."

Westbrook added he hasn't taken the time to reflect too much on their OKC run together:

