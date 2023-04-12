NBA Playoff Odds 2023: LeBron James, Lakers Narrow Underdogs vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Justin Ford/Getty Images

After securing the No. 7 seed with Tuesday's play-in tournament victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers have the daunting task of taking on the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook views the Lakers as a slight underdog before the series gets underway on Sunday, with Los Angeles opening up with odds of +108 (bet $100 to win $108) while Memphis is a -130 favorite (bet $130 to win $100).

The Lakers won the regular-season series against the Grizzlies 2-1, though neither team was at full strength for any of the matchups. At least one star player out of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ja Morant was sidelined for each game.

Los Angeles and Memphis will begin their playoff series with Game 1 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.