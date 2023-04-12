Angel Reese Has $1.3M NIL Valuation After LSU's Title Win Over Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Angel Reese has climbed to the top of On3's NIL valuations for women's college basketball in the wake of LSU's national championship victory over Iowa.

Reese's valuation rose to $1.3 million, putting her ahead of Haley ($930,000) and Hanna Cavinder ($924,000). Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark ($830,000) is fourth on the list.

The sophomore forward capped off an impressive year by winning the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player Award. She averaged 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds across March Madness and was the tone-setter in the title game with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and one block.

Reese also provided the defining image of the tournament when she taunted Clark and pointed to her ring finger in the waning moments of the Tigers' triumph.

"All year, I was critiqued for who I was," she told reporters after the game. "I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit the box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. When other people do it, and y'all don't say nothing.

"So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. And that's what I [did] before tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time."

Reese's exploits on the court are more than enough to make her one of the biggest names in women's basketball. Her charisma and authenticity make her a marketing team's dream. She shouldn't have any trouble collecting endorsements over the remainder of her run at LSU and beyond that when she makes the jump to the pros.