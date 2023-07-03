Mason Plumlee, Clippers Agree to 1-Year, $5M Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and free agent Mason Plumlee agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that Plumlee turned down "bigger financial offers elsewhere."

The 33-year-old split the 2022-23 season with the Charlotte Hornets and Clippers. He averaged 10.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game overall with the two franchises, though his numbers did take a notable dip after the midseason trade to Los Angeles.

Plumlee finished second in the NBA with a 68.0 field-goal percentage, serving largely as a lob threat and finisher near the rim after offensive rebounds.

While he's never been a star, the Duke product has been a consistently solid high-energy role player and carved out a career that could touch 15 seasons.

He has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons in addition to the Hornets and Clippers, spending nearly his entire career as a starter or the first or second player off the bench.

The Clippers will hope Plumlee's effectiveness doesn't wane as he enters his mid-30s. This new contract will take him through his 34th birthday, at which point his athleticism may be waning to the point he's not as strong of a finisher near the rim.