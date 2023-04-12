Draymond Green Wants to Retire with Warriors, Play 4 More Years in NBA

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Draymond Green is hopeful about remaining with the Golden State Warriors for the duration of his NBA career and echoed his timeline for when he expects to walk away from the league.

"I would love to finish my career here," he said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast (via Shaya Rubin of the Bay Area News Group). "That's been my goal since signing this current contract that I'm on. It's looking like a more realistic thing to be finishing here."

Green added he doesn't envision logging 20 years of service time in the NBA and is targeting 15 seasons.

"In four more years, it's likely I'll be contributing at a high level and living up to the contract I'll be on," he said.

The four-time All-Star made similar comments to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in January. He explained how he didn't want to hang out for too long, partly out of self-preservation. A prodigious trash-talker, he wants to avoid becoming an easy target (warning: video contains strong language):

Green has a $27.6 million player option for 2023-24, but you'd expect him to turn that down in order to hit free agency and secure a multiyear deal. Even if he doesn't sign a full max contract, he can probably simultaneously earn a pay raise and more financial security.

The Warriors have kept the three players most synonymous with their dynastic run together so far. Green's comments made his preference clear, but he alluded to how contract negotiations will have to be a two-way street between him and Golden State.