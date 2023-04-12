Police Video Shows Jake Paul Escorted to Safety amid Floyd Mayweather Confrontation

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Miami police intervened to escort Jake Paul away from his confrontation with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. outside of Kaseya Center in March.

TMZ Sports obtained bodycam footage that shows an argument between members of both Paul's and Mayweather's entourages. Things escalate as officers run over to separate the two groups and usher Paul back into the arena (warning: video contains profanity):

At one point, Paul tells an officer that Mayweather's associates were "trying to jump me."

The incident occurred following the Miami Heat's 104-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 8. Once things settled down, Paul wasted little time calling out Mayweather on social media (warning: tweets contain profanity):

Mayweather and Paul squared up with one another at Hard Rock Stadium while promoting the former's fight with Logan Paul in June 2021. At the time, it was hard to tell whether the animosity was genuine or staged to build excitement for a future encounter.

Based on the bodycam footage from last month, the bad blood between the two appears to be real.