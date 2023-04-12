X

    Police Video Shows Jake Paul Escorted to Safety amid Floyd Mayweather Confrontation

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    TOPSHOT - Floyd Mayweather (L) and Jake Paul pose during a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 6, 2021. - Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather said May 4,2021 he will face off against YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition bout at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
    EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

    Miami police intervened to escort Jake Paul away from his confrontation with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. outside of Kaseya Center in March.

    TMZ Sports obtained bodycam footage that shows an argument between members of both Paul's and Mayweather's entourages. Things escalate as officers run over to separate the two groups and usher Paul back into the arena (warning: video contains profanity):

    At one point, Paul tells an officer that Mayweather's associates were "trying to jump me."

    The incident occurred following the Miami Heat's 104-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 8. Once things settled down, Paul wasted little time calling out Mayweather on social media (warning: tweets contain profanity):

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don't try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I'm tryna enjoy my Wednesday night

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight. That's a fact. His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his "exhibitions". Now he ambushes me 🤣. Come see me in the ring, real fight, no exhibition robbing fans bullshit.

    Mayweather and Paul squared up with one another at Hard Rock Stadium while promoting the former's fight with Logan Paul in June 2021. At the time, it was hard to tell whether the animosity was genuine or staged to build excitement for a future encounter.

    Based on the bodycam footage from last month, the bad blood between the two appears to be real.

    Police Video Shows Jake Paul Escorted to Safety amid Floyd Mayweather Confrontation
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon