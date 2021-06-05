Floyd Mayweather Says He'll 'Probably' Fight Jake Paul After Bout with Brother Logan

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he may fight Jake Paul after Sunday's exhibition bout with his brother, Logan Paul, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"After Logan, probably Jake. We don't know. We will see," Mayweather told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday.

The Paul brothers rose to prominence on YouTube, and over the past couple of years they've helped create interest in hybrid events with boxing matches used as the cornerstone of shows that also include concert-like performances, celebrity appearances and more.

Mayweather, whose last official fight was a 2017 win over Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0, is looking to capitalize on the budding popularity of those events. He's always been a shrewd businessman and a master promoter, so it's a perfect match.

"There's no more real fights for me," he told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic in May. "Only exhibitions."

Mayweather provided a glimpse behind the curtain as to why the approach makes sense. He told TMZ he's guaranteed around $30 million for the Logan Paul fight with the ability to cash out between $50 million and $100 million depending on pay-per-view numbers, and he would expect similar figures against Jake.

So he can still push toward nine-figure paydays without the need for extended training camps or putting his undefeated career record on the line.

The difficulty will be striking the right balance between maintaining his dominant reputation without simply knocking out opponents like the Paul brothers in mere seconds, which would decrease future interest in these types of bouts.

"To me, it's a win-win, but I'm in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the first round, they're gonna be like, 'Aw man, this wasn't worth it,'" Mayweather told TMZ. "If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they're gonna be like, 'Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds.' But it is what it is. We're gonna have some fun Sunday."

It's a particularly important dynamic in Sunday's fight if they're angling for a matchup with Jake Paul next.

For his part, Jake is scheduled to face longtime UFC star Tyron Woodley in his fourth pro boxing match on Aug. 1. He's previously beaten YouTuber AnEsonGib (Ali Loui Al-Fakhri), former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren to reach 3-0.

If he beats Woodley and goes on to face Mayweather, that bout could attract some significant PPV numbers.