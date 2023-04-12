Lakers' Anthony Davis Apologizes When LeBron Calls Out 'Brain Fart' in Win vs. Wolves

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were in a jovial mood following Tuesday's 108-102 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA play-in tournament.

In their postgame interview on the court, the pair laughed off Davis' foul on on Timberwolves guard Mike Conley that allowed Minnesota to tie the game with 0.1 seconds left in regulation. James described the moment as a "brain fart," for which Davis apologized.

It looked like Dennis Schröder sealed the deal when he nailed a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds on the clock to put Los Angeles up 98-95. But Davis made contact with Conley as he was coming down from his attempt in the corner with almost no time remaining. He sank all three free throws to force overtime.

If the Lakers had lost, then it's safe to assume Davis' foul might have been a more contentious moment. Instead, the team can focus its energy on a first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, which gets underway Sunday at FedExForum.

The extent to which Los Angeles has improved since the trade deadline makes Darvin Ham's squad more than capable of upsetting the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. And despite the Lakers' lack of success since their 2020 Finals win, you still don't want to bet against LeBron James in the postseason.