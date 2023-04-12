X

    T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert Called out by Fans After OT Loss to Lakers

    Doric SamApril 12, 2023

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Throughout much of Wednesday's play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it appeared that the Minnesota Timberwolves had no issues dealing with the absence of center Rudy Gobert.

    The Timberwolves led for nearly the entire second half, but they couldn't finish the job in a 108-102 overtime road loss at Crypto.com Arena. With the defeat, Minnesota failed to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will be matched with the winner of Wednesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

    It wasn't a surprising result, with Gobert and Jaden McDaniels missing the game. The latter broke his hand after punching a wall during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, that game is remembered more for Gobert punching teammate Kyle Anderson, which resulted in Minnesota suspending him for Tuesday's contest.

    Without Gobert in the lineup, the Timberwolves offense actually thrived for much of the game with better spacing for players to operate and led by as many as 15. Five players scored in double-figures for Minnesota, led by star center Karl-Anthony Towns' 24 points and 11 rebounds. Veteran point guard Mike Conley turned back the clock with 23 points and three clutch free throws to send the game to OT, and Anderson added 12 points and 13 assists.

    Unfortunately, the young T'Wolves went cold in the fourth quarter and in overtime. Star guard Anthony Edwards didn't have anything going all night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-17 shooting.

    Fans on Twitter couldn't help but to unleash their wrath on Gobert for his self-inflicted absence in such a crucial game:

    J.E. Skeets @jeskeets

    Wolves doing this for Rudy … <br><br>… to just stay home for the rest of the season.

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    If the Wolves win tonight, do they suddenly decide to extend Gobert's suspension for the rest of the playoffs?

    BSOLZ @BSOLZ_

    The spacing for the Wolves is so much better with Towns at the 5 😭<br><br>Take the L and trade that mfer Gobert man

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    Wolves knew exactly what they were doing when they suspended Rudy Gobert.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    I literally told Lakers fans that No Gobert makes them harder to defend. <br><br>5-out offense will cook the Lakers every time.

    Isaac K. Lee @IsaacKLee

    Rudy Gobert probably sitting at home thinking to himself "I would've had 7 screen assists right now"

    amir @blumenfeld

    Whoa, the Wolves just suspended Rudy "another game or two."

    Steven Castillo @STEEEZUSCHRIST

    Pitch: a movie like "Air" but it's about the Timberwolves trading for Gobert

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Wolves gotta extend Gobert's suspension

    scott vener @brokemogul

    You think Rudy is rooting for the Lakers?

    Edwards wasn't let off the hook for his abysmal performance:

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Anthony Edwards tonight: <a href="https://t.co/pH9CnuYSUs">pic.twitter.com/pH9CnuYSUs</a>

    Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

    Anthony Edwards tonight:<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/Rq8Xtlg1Cv">pic.twitter.com/Rq8Xtlg1Cv</a>

    DC @draftcheat

    Anthony Edwards has to turn in his Superstar card after tonight. Can get it back next season, but for now, no. Wasn't ready.

    dame 🗿 @DameDeadAF

    Anthony Edwards literally right now <a href="https://t.co/p2gUOsEPjT">https://t.co/p2gUOsEPjT</a>

    JoJo🚧🏃🏾💨 @_dark_Nite_

    Anthony Edwards gotta pay for his crimes tonight

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Anthony Edwards tonight: <a href="https://t.co/09Uiep7kht">pic.twitter.com/09Uiep7kht</a>

    omo mustard @yungmustard23

    Anthony Edwards said the lights are too bright for him tonight

    The Timberwolves have not indicated if Gobert will be allowed to return for Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. But if Tuesday's game is any indication, they need all hands on deck if they hope to keep their season alive.

    Minnesota will try to regroup so they can avoid another letdown on Friday against the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans play-in matchup.