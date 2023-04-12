X

    LeBron James Excites Lakers Twitter as Heroic OT Win vs. T-Wolves Clinches No. 7 Seed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James signals during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Where there's a LeBron James, there's a way.

    The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had 30 points and two crucial overtime assists to lead his team to the playoffs with a 108-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference's opening play-in tournament matchup.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    LEBRON FOR THE TIE 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/dooejqTJek">pic.twitter.com/dooejqTJek</a>

    NBA Latam @NBALatam

    LeBron ↗️<br><br>AD 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTPlayIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTPlayIn</a> <a href="https://t.co/FeODqBKv6P">pic.twitter.com/FeODqBKv6P</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron to the cup.<br>He's up to 16 points.<br><br>14-2 <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> run to take the lead on TNT! <a href="https://t.co/EU481MR6sX">pic.twitter.com/EU481MR6sX</a>

    James added 10 boards, six total assists, two blocks and a steal in the victory.

    The Lakers will now face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, while Minnesota is playing for the eighth-seed and will face the winner of Wednesday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

    This one wasn't pretty. But as usual, James came up with a number of key moments, including a game-tying three with two minutes remaining and a number of crucial assists down the stretch to pull off the win.

    And NBA Twitter was all about it:

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    In the season where he breaks the all-time scoring record, LeBron's still making that pass with the game on the line. Incredible.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    LeBron James is like 100 years old in basketball years and I bet he has more left in the tank than everyone else on the floor.

    LeBron James Excites Lakers Twitter as Heroic OT Win vs. T-Wolves Clinches No. 7 Seed
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Schroder hit where Korver didn't and I'm just glad we won't tempt the worst discourse tonight.

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    PLAY IN LEBRON 👑

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    Can't believe LeBron can go after a ball like that in season 20. Freakkkk.

    JoeWo @AverageJoeWo

    👑 PLAYOFF LEBRON IS BACK. THE KING 👑 <a href="https://t.co/C3cypz96NI">pic.twitter.com/C3cypz96NI</a>

    The final two minutes of regulation after James' game-tying three were brought to you by Barnum & Bailey. The two teams traded missed shots and ugly turnovers before James' brilliant drive and dish to a wide-open Dennis Schröder led to a go-ahead three with just 1.1 seconds remaining.

    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON FINDS SCHRODER.<br>LAKERS TAKE THE LEAD.<br><br>1.4 seconds left on TNT! <a href="https://t.co/i2NfANyC1w">pic.twitter.com/i2NfANyC1w</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    <a href="https://t.co/6EnawyiQTS">pic.twitter.com/6EnawyiQTS</a>

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    LeBron praises Dennis Schröder for hitting that corner 3, then says (in Anthony Davis' earshot) "it's unfortunate that AD had a brain fart and messed his gamewinner up."<br>Davis: "I messed his gamewinner up, I apologize, I definitely apologize!"

    But Mike Conley got wide open on the ensuing inbound and was fouled by Anthony Davis on his three-point attempt.

    He calmly sank all three free throws, and the game went to overtime.

    NBA @NBA

    🚨 MIKE CONLEY FORCES OT FROM THE LINE! 🚨<br><br>He's got 23 points... none bigger than these three CLUTCH free throws!<br><br>Overtime underway on TNT 🍿 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTPlayIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTPlayIn</a> <a href="https://t.co/OROadQIGgC">pic.twitter.com/OROadQIGgC</a>

    But the Lakers prevailed in overtime, as the sloppy Wolves turned the ball over multiple times and only managed four points in the extra session.

    And so Dillon Brooks will get his wish.

    The Memphis Grizzlies guard told reporters Tuesday that he "wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series."

    "The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that'll be a good first-round matchup for us," he said.

    Be careful what you wish for. King James is back in the playoffs.