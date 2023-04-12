LeBron James Excites Lakers Twitter as Heroic OT Win vs. T-Wolves Clinches No. 7 Seed

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Where there's a LeBron James, there's a way.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had 30 points and two crucial overtime assists to lead his team to the playoffs with a 108-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference's opening play-in tournament matchup.

James added 10 boards, six total assists, two blocks and a steal in the victory.

The Lakers will now face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, while Minnesota is playing for the eighth-seed and will face the winner of Wednesday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

This one wasn't pretty. But as usual, James came up with a number of key moments, including a game-tying three with two minutes remaining and a number of crucial assists down the stretch to pull off the win.

And NBA Twitter was all about it:

The final two minutes of regulation after James' game-tying three were brought to you by Barnum & Bailey. The two teams traded missed shots and ugly turnovers before James' brilliant drive and dish to a wide-open Dennis Schröder led to a go-ahead three with just 1.1 seconds remaining.

But Mike Conley got wide open on the ensuing inbound and was fouled by Anthony Davis on his three-point attempt.

He calmly sank all three free throws, and the game went to overtime.

But the Lakers prevailed in overtime, as the sloppy Wolves turned the ball over multiple times and only managed four points in the extra session.

And so Dillon Brooks will get his wish.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard told reporters Tuesday that he "wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series."

"The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that'll be a good first-round matchup for us," he said.

Be careful what you wish for. King James is back in the playoffs.