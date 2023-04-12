Hawks' Trae Young Talks Play-In Win vs. Heat: 'We Brought the Physicality to Them'

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young told the Inside the NBA crew after his team's 116-105 play-in tournament win over the Miami Heat that his team "brought the physicality" to the home team.

He also said that the Hawks put into practice what head coach Quin Snyder has been preaching:

The Hawks clearly brought the physicality on the boards, where they out-rebounded the Heat 63-39. Atlanta center Clint Capela led the way with 21 rebounds.

The big man had more offensive rebounds (eight) than the entire Heat team (six). The Hawks corralled 22 offensive rebounds as a team. They had 26 second-chance points to the Heat's six.

Atlanta also played a very good defensive game, especially considering the team was in an arena where it hadn't won in seven tries. Heat stars Jimmy Butler (6-of-19 shooting) and Bam Adebayo (5-of-12) could not get much going offensively.

Offensively, the Hawks did put up 41 threes, although only 10 went in. Still, they controlled the pace of this game and made up for the poor outside shooting with its rebounding and defense.

Ultimately, the Hawks controlled this game from the jump. The Heat never led again after scoring the first bucket, while the Hawks led by as much as 24.

Atlanta will move on to the first round to play the Boston Celtics.