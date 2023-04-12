X

    Jimmy Butler, Heat Leave Fans Stumped After Losing Play-in Game vs. Trae Young, Hawks

    Doric SamApril 12, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 11: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks look on during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 11, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
    Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

    When the Miami Heat secured a spot in the play-in tournament, many expected the veteran-laden squad to answer the pressure of the postseason by turning up its level of play.

    Surprisingly, the Heat were crushed by the Atlanta Hawks 116-105 in front of their home fans at Kaseya Center, surrendering the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. Miami will face the winner of Wednesday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home matchup for the No. 8 seed.

    While the final score might not look too bad, the Heat trailed by as many as 24 points in the game. Miami was absolutely crushed on the glass, getting out-rebounded 63-39 and allowing Atlanta to secure 22 offensive boards.

    Kyle Lowry led Miami with 33 points off the bench, while Tyler Herro added 26. Jimmy Butler, who was expected to enter "playoff mode" and lead the team to success, scored 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field. The Heat cut the lead to single digits in the second half, but they never had Atlanta in danger of losing.

    Seven players scored in double figures for the Hawks, led by Trae Young's 25 points. Clint Capela had four points and a whopping 21 rebounds.

    NBA Twitter was not happy with what it saw from Butler and Miami in Tuesday's loss:

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Nothing special going on in Miami: Hawks are just outworking the Heat, play after play.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    This lack of rebounding from the Heat is embarrassing.

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/heat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#heat</a> are just getting completely outplayed. They look rough.

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    wonder if Jimmy Butler think it's a good time to start "playing for real" now?

    Hot Hot Hoops @hothothoops

    This has been a weird Jimmy Butler offensive game.

    Law Murray ❎️ @LawMurrayTheNU

    Shocking to see Heat get blasted on their defensive glass like this.<br><br>Only Heat game where they allowed more than the 19 offensive rebounds Hawks have with 6:08 left was when they allowed Suns to grab 20 in November

    gera @Arciga24

    If heat don't win this one, I don't think they'll make playoffs...

    Jet @Sheck_o

    Heat been so disappointing this year

    Hoodie Alan 🍕 @AlBeezy305

    This Heat team looks tired, uninterested, and ready to go home..if they gonna play like this I'd rather miss being any seed and throw us in the lottery..such a disappointing stale boring ass season..time for a major shake up..

    Muttaqi Noximus @BlackNoximus

    What happened to Jimmy Butler?

    Chatandeep Singh @Chat_S11

    Thought this would be that signature Jimmy butler game… boy was I wrong

    P💰 @One44P

    I'm shocked at the heat

    Dasha @Dashaxv

    I'm very disappointed in jimmy butler

    winky dinkler @WinkyOutLoud

    most disappointing heat squad ive ever watched.

    ⁶ 🇵🇹 @ZachEdey

    Heat should be embarrassed

    The Heat have an experienced roster, so Tuesday's uninspiring effort is undoubtedly concerning. The team will hope to be able to bounce back the next time it returns to the floor.

    Miami will be back in action on Friday as it tries to keep its season alive.