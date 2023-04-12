Knicks' Julius Randle 'Making Steady Progress' from Ankle Injury Ahead of Cavs Series

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks received some good news on Tuesday as the postseason approaches, with star forward Julius Randle practicing on a limited basis.

"He did some [work in practice]. Making steady progress. Taking it day-to-day," head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. "He's doing some running, shooting, scripting, that sort of thing."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.