    Knicks' Julius Randle 'Making Steady Progress' from Ankle Injury Ahead of Cavs Series

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 9: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks talks with Obi Toppin #1 of the New York Knicks before the game against the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks received some good news on Tuesday as the postseason approaches, with star forward Julius Randle practicing on a limited basis.

    "He did some [work in practice]. Making steady progress. Taking it day-to-day," head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. "He's doing some running, shooting, scripting, that sort of thing."

