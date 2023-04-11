Report: Former MLB, CBS Sports Exec Tony Petitti to be Named Big Ten Commissioner

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Big Ten Conference reportedly has found it's next commissioner.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, former MLB and CBS Sports executive Tony Petitti is expected to be hired to the position to replace Kevin Warren, who left in January to become team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

