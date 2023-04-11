Kobe Bryant's Lakers Shooting Shirt from 81-Point Game Sells for $406K at Auction

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The shooting shirt worn by Kobe Bryant during his legendary 81-point game was up for auction and sold for a big number Tuesday.

The shirt went for $406,000 as bidding closed:

Per Sotheby's, the shirt is believed to be "the only Kobe Bryant-worn artifact from the 81-point game to surface at auction, making this a rare find for the collecting community."

The late Hall of Famer once told ESPN his reasons for holding on to most of the memorabilia from that incredible performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006:

"The Hall of Fame requested my uniform and shoes, and I was going to send it to them because I said, 'This is pretty cool that a player who is still playing has stuff in the Hall of Fame… But my wife was like: 'No, listen, we're keeping the uniform. You can send the shoes if you really want, but the uniform is not going anywhere.' So the uniform is framed and up in the gym in our house."

The shooting shirt is just the latest Kobe Bryant artifact to sell big this year, as his iconic jersey from his 2007-08 MVP campaign sold for $5.8 million in February.