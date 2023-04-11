X

    Mavericks GM Optimistic Kyrie Irving Will Sign New Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

    Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison remains "optimistic" that the team will be able to re-sign guard Kyrie Irving in free agency, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon:

    Mavs GM Nico Harrison has "optimism" the Kyrie Irving will return to Dallas in free agency. Irving expressed appreciation for how the franchise has treated him during his exit interview with the front office yesterday.

    Mavs governor Mark Cuban previously told longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein that the team wants to retain Irving:

    Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: "We want to keep him." <br><br>Speaking before tonight's Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with "the long term" in mind.<br><br>More NBA from me: <a href="https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq">https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq</a>

    Dallas added Irving via trade on Feb. 6:

    The Dallas Mavericks have acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving along with Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. <a href="https://t.co/bmBZFXGJV4">pic.twitter.com/bmBZFXGJV4</a>

    Irving excelled for the Mavs, posting 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 20 games. However, Dallas' defense and rebounding let the team down, and the Mavs went 7-18 in their final 25 matchups to fall out of playoff contention.

    Harrison noted the importance of building around Irving and superstar Luka Dončić, a duo he believes works well together.

    Nico Harrison: "Luka and Kyrie work together. ... I really think it's the players around them."<br><br>Said defense, rebounding and "high IQ" players who can similarly visualize the game will be priorities for Mavs to upgrade this offseason.

    It's also clear that Jason Kidd will remain the team's coach:

    "Jason Kidd is our coach," Nico Harrison re-emphasizes. <a href="https://t.co/3yf9jxiot5">pic.twitter.com/3yf9jxiot5</a>

    Ultimately, the Mavericks are in some turmoil after making the Western Conference Finals last year. The bottom fell out on Dallas, which finished one spot below an Oklahoma City Thunder team undergoing a full rebuild and more focused on stockpiling draft picks and developing young talent.

    Dallas enters this offseason in serious need of shoring up its rebounding and defense, but the team now runs the risk of trading two veterans and three draft picks for 20 games of Irving, who is a free agent after his $37 million player option expired.