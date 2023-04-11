Mavericks GM Optimistic Kyrie Irving Will Sign New Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Sam Hodde

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison remains "optimistic" that the team will be able to re-sign guard Kyrie Irving in free agency, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon:

Mavs governor Mark Cuban previously told longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein that the team wants to retain Irving:

Dallas added Irving via trade on Feb. 6:

Irving excelled for the Mavs, posting 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 20 games. However, Dallas' defense and rebounding let the team down, and the Mavs went 7-18 in their final 25 matchups to fall out of playoff contention.

Harrison noted the importance of building around Irving and superstar Luka Dončić, a duo he believes works well together.

It's also clear that Jason Kidd will remain the team's coach:

Ultimately, the Mavericks are in some turmoil after making the Western Conference Finals last year. The bottom fell out on Dallas, which finished one spot below an Oklahoma City Thunder team undergoing a full rebuild and more focused on stockpiling draft picks and developing young talent.

Dallas enters this offseason in serious need of shoring up its rebounding and defense, but the team now runs the risk of trading two veterans and three draft picks for 20 games of Irving, who is a free agent after his $37 million player option expired.