    Bucks' Giannis Considered Retiring in 2020: I Was 'Ready to Walk Away From the Game'

    Erin WalshApril 11, 2023

    It's hard to imagine an NBA without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that was nearly the case in 2020 as the Milwaukee Bucks star contemplated retirement.

    "It's hard," Antetokounmpo told Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's … not easy.

    "In 2020, I was … ready to walk away from the game."

    He added: "I had that conversation – yes – with the front office."

