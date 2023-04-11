Bucks' Giannis Considered Retiring in 2020: I Was 'Ready to Walk Away From the Game'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's hard to imagine an NBA without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that was nearly the case in 2020 as the Milwaukee Bucks star contemplated retirement.

"It's hard," Antetokounmpo told Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's … not easy.

"In 2020, I was … ready to walk away from the game."

He added: "I had that conversation – yes – with the front office."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.