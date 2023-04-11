Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: 'I Wouldn't Mind' Playing LeBron James, Lakers in Playoffs

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks certainly isn't afraid to poke the bear.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard told Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal he "wouldn't mind playing LeBron [James] in a seven-game series." The second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies could face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, depending on how the Western Conference play-in tournament shakes out.

"The legacy is there," Brooks continued. "First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that'll be a good first-round matchup for us."

The Grizzlies aren't guaranteed to play the Lakers, who will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will face the Grizzlies, while the loser will play the winner of Wednesday's Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup. The winner of that game will face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies won't be at full strength no matter who they face, however, with center Steven Adams recovering from a right knee injury.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Tuesday that "it's pretty much confirmed" Adams won't be available during the playoffs.

Memphis is also without reserve forward Brandon Clarke, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in March.

That will be a definite detriment for the Grizzlies this postseason, especially if they have to face a talented big man such as Anthony Davis in the first round.

The Lakers, should they escape the play-in, will head into the postseason on a high note, as they have won 18 of their last 26 games. After missing the playoffs last year, starting this season 2-10 and reworking the roster ahead of the trade deadline, L.A. managed to salvage its postseason hopes.

And should the Lakers beat the Timberwolves, Brooks will be excited to face them. Calling out James—a four-time champion and one of the greatest players to ever live—may not have been the wisest choice, however.