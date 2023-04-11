Pelicans' Zion Williamson Opens Up on Missing Time with Injuries: 'This S--t Sucks'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson often faces criticism for his prolonged absence this season caused by a hamstring injury, but on Tuesday he opened up about how missing so much time has affected him personally.

"The s--t sucks. I don't know how else to say it. The s--t sucks," Williamson told reporters. "I love this game. ... For those people who think I just want to sit on the sideline just to sit over there, I don't know why people think that. Nah, it sucks. I just want to be playing basketball."

Williamson has been sidelined since Jan. 2 and he was limited to 29 games this season in which he averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. The initial expectation was that he'd be able to return during the season, but he reaggravated the injury around the All-Star break while working his way toward a comeback.

With the Pelicans set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, the 22-year-old said Tuesday that he didn't feel like he was recovered enough to play in such a crucial game.

"When I re-aggravated it back in February, it was tough," he said. "When I go to make certain moves, there is that hesitation. ... I understand the magnitude of these games coming up and I don't want to be out there hesitating or doing something that may affect my team in a bad way."

The Pelicans need to get past the Thunder and then defeat the loser of Tuesday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves if they want to advance to the first round of the playoffs. Williamson didn't rule out the possibility of returning if New Orleans makes it that far, but he noted that he still has to get over a mental hurdle in order to be playing at his best.

When asked what it'll take for him to be back on the floor in the postseason, Williamson responded, "If I feel like Zion again."