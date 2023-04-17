Devils' Jack Hughes Talks NHL Playoffs, Breakout Year and More in B/R Interview

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

From the bottom of the barrel in 2021-22 to top of the food chain in 2022-23, the New Jersey Devils have experienced a sensational turnaround in just one short year.

After finishing the 2021-22 season with a 27-46-9 record and 63 points, the Devils finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 52-22-8 record and 112 points, setting franchise records for both and securing their first playoff berth since 2018.

"You can be the young team all you want, but at some point you've got to make a jump and make a move. I think we've been talked about as a young team that can score, but at the same time we've had a bottom-five pick for the last bunch of years, so this is a really good year for a lot of our players to take a step," Devils star Jack Hughes told Bleacher Report.

" ... As a team, it's been huge for us to just get to the playoffs and surpass our expectations. We all wanted to be in the playoffs in our locker room and to be there gets us a shot. We're really excited."

Hughes, who put together a breakout season, attributes the team's newfound success to the "new pieces" and "new players" brought in to support the core.

"A lot of guys that we've brought in to help us and obviously our young guys that we've had and it's kind of been the core have stepped up and had a really good year, and it helps when you have goaltending. We felt we had a pretty good team last year, but we weren't very healthy," Hughes said.

To say the Devils were banged up last season would be an understatement.

Hughes, goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier, defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, forward Miles Wood and defenseman Dougie Hamilton all missed time with various ailments.

With the injuries to Blackwood and Bernier, the Devils had a revolving door in the crease, using the likes of Akira Schmid, Scott Wedgewood, Andrew Hammond, Jon Gillies and Nico Daws to fill the void.

With no stability in the blue paint, it's no surprise New Jersey was one of the worst teams in the NHL last year.

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Devils knew they had to make some considerable upgrades across the board.

They signed forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Brendan Smith and acquired forward Erik Haula from the Boston Bruins, goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals and defenseman John Marino from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

At the trade deadline, New Jersey made a splash by acquiring forward Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, and the franchise acquired forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks.

"This year we came out, and we didn't really know what to expect, and obviously we're in the playoffs and we're where we want to be," Hughes said. "We've given ourselves a pretty good chance, and we like where we're at."

A late arrival also materialized in New Jersey in the form of defenseman Luke Hughes, who was selected by the Devils fourth overall in the 2021 draft and just so happens to be Jack's younger brother.

After the Michigan Wolverines were eliminated from the Frozen Four on April 6 by Quinnipiac, Luke made his NHL debut in an April 11 win over the Buffalo Sabres, logging 11:15 of ice time.

"He's obviously a really special talent. He's a guy that can really move the puck out of the zone well, gets up and down the ice really well, can defend really well. He's long. He's rangy. I think everybody knows his offensive game speaks for itself, too. He's a really dynamic player," Hughes said of his brother.

" ... This is just really good learning for him, and I'm sure he'll get a game in and we'll see where he's at, but I think everyone knows he's going to be a really special player in a few years."

Luke went on to tally his first NHL point with an assist on Haula's goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. He also scored his first NHL goal with the game-winner, and Jack picked up the primary assist on the tally, making a special moment even more memorable.

The new pieces coupled with the success of the team's young players has made for a magical season, but Vanecek's performance between the pipes, in particular, should not be understated.

The 27-year-old, who is in just his third NHL season, has put together a career year, posting an 33-11-4 record, 2.45 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in 52 games.

Hughes, meanwhile, broke Patrik Elias' single-season franchise points record of 96 set during the 2000-01 season by notching 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points in 78 games. It's a significant improvement from the 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) he tallied during the 2021-22 campaign.

With that type of improvement, it's reasonable to believe Hughes made some alterations to his game-day preparation and routine, but that hasn't been the case for the 2019 first overall pick.

"I can't say I've really changed anything. I'm just another year older. I have another year in the league. That's how your progression is supposed to go," Hughes said. "You're supposed to get better each and every year. It's been a good year for me and a really good year for the team, too."

The Devils are gearing up for their first Stanley Cup playoffs in five years and the first of Hughes' fledgling career.

"Leading into the playoffs, you'd like to say nothing will change because what works works, but who knows, this will be my first playoffs," Hughes said. "I guess this time next year I'll have a better understanding of where we're at."

With the postseason comes more opportunities for fans to get involved, and Hughes is partnering with Great Clips, the official hair salon of the NHL, for the Show Your Flow campaign, which calls on fans to "share photos and videos that put a spotlight on their unique and individual hockey hair styles."

From April 17 to May 7, fans can share a photo or video of their hockey hair on social media or on the Great Clips website for a chance to to be enshrined into the Great Clips virtual Hockey Hair Hall of Fame.

Six people will be inducted into the virtual Hockey Hair Hall of Fame, and those inductees will receive free haircuts for a year and signed memorabilia from Hughes, who is on the panel of judges. The inductee with the highest score will also receive a grand prize that includes a trip to the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I know I'm partnering to be a judge. The fans, they post a picture or a photo or video on social media and then they tag Great Clips or they send it to GreatClips.com. I'm a judge and the top six people get an award. So, I'm looking forward to seeing who has some good flow out of the fans."

As for what Hughes is looking for: The longer the hair, the better.

"Whoever has the longest hair wins almost," Hughes joked. "I'm sure there will be some wild fans out there and some pretty good flow, though."

While the Devils themselves won't be involved in the contest, they'll incorporate the campaign in spirit, as the longstanding tradition of players not shaving or cutting their hair out of superstition continues until eliminated from the playoffs.

"At the end of the day, we all wear suits to the game, so it's not like we get the opportunity to wear what we want, but we got a lot of guys with long hair. Hopefully we go on a deep run too so guys won't cut it," Hughes said. "We got some guys with good style, good suits and then obviously, like I said, guys growing the flow for playoffs."

As the hair, or "lettuce" as they call it, grows longer, the expectations and pressure of the postseason will also heighten with each matchup, and Hughes has one specific activity that helps ease his mind on game days.

"For me it's napping, for sure," Hughes said with a smile. "On game days you're always pre-scouting or hockey, hockey, hockey and you just get to your hotel room and just shut it down for a few hours, so that's pretty good for me," Hughes said. "But we've got a pretty young, loose team, which is good. Obviously the stakes will ramp up once we get to the playoffs, but I think we're all really excited with where we're at."

While Hughes makes sure to get his rest in, head coach Lindy Ruff and the remainder of the team's staff have done a top-notch job preparing the squad for the intensity and grueling schedule that's on the horizon.

"This is a bunch of our first times in the playoffs, so I think we're just taking it in stride and we have a good team and we're confident in ourselves," Hughes said. "I think our coaches are gearing us up to be ready to have a really good first-round matchup, and we're excited."

The Devils, who have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, are slated to open the postseason against Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.

The last time New Jersey recorded at least 111 points in a single season, it reached the Stanley Cup Final (2001). With Hughes leading the way, it's possible they get back there this year.