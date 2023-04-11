Kyle Anderson Says He 'Hashed It Out' with Rudy Gobert After Punch in T-Wolves Huddle

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson have already put their on-court altercation during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the past.

Anderson told reporters Tuesday, via Chris Hine of the Star Tribune:

"We definitely hashed it out. That happens all the time in sports. I feel like people are acting like they've never seen it before. We're grown men. We're able to put it behind us. We both want to win. We spoke about it that night and just seeing how everything is playing out is kind of lame, honestly. We're teammates at the end of the day. I don't want it to be a Kyle vs. Rudy thing. That's never the case. I always got my teammates' back, and we moved on."

The Timberwolves suspended Gobert one game for throwing a punch at Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He'll miss the team's play-in matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The altercation started during a heated discussion centered on defense and rebounding, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After Anderson told Gobert to "shut the f--k up, b---h," that's when Gobert threw the punch.

Anderson and Gobert were quickly separated by players and members of the coaching staff. Gobert didn't play the remainder of the game as he was sent home by the Timberwolves for his actions. Anderson remained in the game.

Hine asked Gobert about Anderson's leadership and "blunt, honest way of talking to teammates" prior to Sunday's matchup and altercation. The veteran center responded:

"Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he's a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don't take it personally. I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win. I love his competitiveness, love the way he plays the game. The way he makes others around him better. He's been a huge part of this year."

Gobert joined the Timberwolves last summer in a blockbuster trade from the Utah Jazz. Minnesota sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap to Utah in the deal.

The T-Wolves hoped the deal would help vault them into contention for the top seed in the Western Conference, but it hasn't worked out thus far as Minnesota finished eighth in the West with a 42-40 record.

Injuries did play a role in the team's struggles, though Gobert also didn't play to his standard this season, averaging 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 70 games while shooting 65.9 percent from the floor.

If the Timberwolves are eliminated from the play-in tournament, there's going to be even more questions for the franchise to answer this summer.