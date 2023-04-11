Knicks' Jalen Brunson Downplays Hand Injury: 'I'm Able to Do Whatever I Need to Do'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Brunson is not concerned about his sprained right hand impacting him in the New York Knicks' first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I'm able to do whatever I need to do," the Knicks guard told reporters Tuesday.

Brunson has been nursing a sprained right hand since March and missed time toward the end of the regular season while recovering. It has never appeared particularly serious, and Brunson is left-hand dominant, so it has not had any noticeable impact on his shot.

The Knicks sitting Brunson out the final three games of the regular season was seemingly more of a precautionary move to allow him time to heal.

The Villanova product had a breakout 2022-23 season, averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists while helping lead New York to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Some have pegged Cleveland vs. New York as the top first-round playoff series in the Eastern Conference.

Having Brunson at full health will be paramount for the Knicks given the problems presented by the backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.