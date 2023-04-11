Warriors Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Expected to Play in NBA Playoffs Game 1 vs. Kings

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins hasn't suited up for the franchise since a Feb. 13 win over the Washington Wizards, as he's been away from the team while dealing with a family matter.

However, it appears the veteran is nearing a return to the floor.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs show Monday that the Warriors are "planning" to have Wiggins back for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

"That is the absolute plan. I've been told that he's looking good in his scrimmages and his practices," Andrews said. "They wanted to play it really safe with keeping him out of that Portland game [Sunday], but the Warriors are happy with his progression."

Wiggins missed Golden State's final 25 regular-season games with his father, Mitchell, reportedly "dealing with a serious medical situation," per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Before stepping away from the Warriors, Wiggins was enjoying another solid season in the Bay Area, averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 37 games while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from deep.

The 28-year-old returned to the team on April 4 and has been working on getting in shape for a return to the floor. His role for the opening round of the playoffs is unclear.

Andrews said:

"If he's gonna be starting or not – I don't know. I remember when Steph Curry came back from his injury in the playoffs last season, they elected to bring him off the bench for the first two games. That's not out of the question for Andrew Wiggins, who missed two months, right? But the good thing with Andrew Wiggins was that he was able to work out while he was away from the team, so the team is feeling comfortable about bringing him along quicker, a little bit quicker, and having him ready for Game 1."

If Wiggins does begin the postseason on a minutes restriction, it's reasonable to believe he'll eventually return to the starting lineup.

He was a key piece in the starting five for the Dubs during the 2022 postseason, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep in 22 games en route to an NBA title.

The Warriors will begin the 2023 NBA playoffs on the road in Sacramento on Saturday after finishing the regular season sixth in the Western Conference with a 44-38 record. The Kings finished third in the West at 48-34.