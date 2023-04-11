Villanova's Cam Whitmore Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Projected Lottery Pick

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Villanova Wildcats forward Cam Whitmore has declared for the 2023 NBA draft, he told The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

"First and foremost, I just want to thank God for allowing me to be in this position I am in today and just allowing me to guide me in the right steps to be a successful man," the projected lottery pick said. "I just want to thank my parents, my mom and my dad for always striving to encourage me to be the best person I can be."

He added: "I want to thank my teammates and coaches at Villanova University for allowing me and encouraging me to be a better basketball player and a complete basketball player."

Charania and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote of Whitmore:

"Whitmore is a polarizing prospect. Some love his potential as a shot creator, and I count myself among that group. He's a terrific driver and above-the-rim finisher. Athletically, he's a powerful 230-pound force; defenders bounce off him on his way to the basket.

"Away from the basket, his handle is relatively developed in terms of change of pace, and he can separate from his man to get to his stepback regularly. The jumper is a work in progress, but he did hit 34 percent of his 3s on a difficult shot diet that featured a ton of contested looks."

After missing the beginning of the 2022-23 season following thumb surgery, Whitmore was named the Big East Freshman of the Year after averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26 games while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from deep.

Whitmore helped lead Villanova into the National Invitation Tournament, where the Wildcats fell to Liberty in the first round and finished the season with a 17-17 record under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Whitmore to be selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft in his post-March Madness mock draft.

"A best-player-available search could lead to Whitmore. He'll enter the league with the type of power, explosiveness and shot-making for instant transition offense, slashing, finish and streak shooting," Wasserman wrote.

While speaking with Charania, Whitmore said he looks up to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and models his game after two-way players such as Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George.

As for what he wants NBA fans to know, Whitmore said he's the type of person and player who is "a competitor, always wants to win, always brings that joy toward the team and coaching staff."

The 2023 draft is scheduled for June 22. Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to go first overall.