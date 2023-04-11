Greg Newsome 'Happy to Be With Browns' amid Trade Rumors After Hiring Drew Rosenhaus

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise after being the subject of trade speculation this offseason.

Shortly after announcing Tuesday that he had taken on Newsome as a client again, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter the 22-year-old "is happy to be with the Browns":

Newsome also directly refuted one report about a trade request:

There was some precedent, though. David Njoku hired Rosenhaus in July 2020 and immediately requested a trade from the Browns.

In general, it's not uncommon for a player to change agents for the purpose of expediting a trade or contract extension.

Cleveland selected Newsome in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has made 27 appearances and compiled 79 tackles and 15 pass breakups. Per Pro Football Reference, the 6'0" defensive back allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 58.0 percent of their passes and average 10.2 yards per completion when he was targeted. He also had an 84.6 passer rating against.

The secondary could look slightly different coming out of the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, but Newsome figures to be starting at corner opposite Denzel Ward. He already indicated he doesn't want to line up as the nickelback:

Trading him at this point of the offseason didn't make a ton of sense for the Browns because the best free agents have already been signed. They might have struggled to get the kind of draft capital in a swap that could help them land a prospect capable of starting immediately as well.

If there was any level of discord between Newsome and Cleveland, then it appears to be a thing of the past.