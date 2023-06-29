Report: Kenyon Martin Jr.'s $1.9M Rockets Contract Option Picked Up for 2023-24

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The Houston Rockets are exercising Kenyon Martin Jr.'s $1.9 million club option for the 2023-24 NBA season, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

The 2020 second-round pick was a role player for Houston in his first two years and emerged as a regular starter as this past season unfolded. He played in all 82 games, averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds and shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

Martin's best performance came in a 130-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on March 22, when he finished with 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The 22-year-old also competed in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, though he didn't make it out of the first round after posting a total score of 93.2.

Because he has such a small salary commitment, picking up Martin's option might have seemed like a no-brainer. But declining the option would have made him a restricted free agent. The front office would have had the opportunity to match any offer sheet he signed along with seeing him hit the market at a time when his value remains relatively low.

Last summer, Houston declined Jae'Sean Tate's club option before turning around and inking him to a three-year, $20.6 million contract.

With Martin's option on the books, he'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Should he continue taking steps forward on the court, he'll only become more expensive to sign on a multiyear deal, and the Rockets will no longer have any matching rights.

Houston's decision could reflect a level of uncertainty right now as to where Martin fits into an evolving future for the organization.

The Rockets let head coach Stephen Silas walk after the season—bringing in Ime Udoka as the new coach—and they've been linked with a James Harden reunion along with almost every other notable free agent.

It appears as though team governor Tilman Fertitta has given the front office a mandate to improve in a big way. Picking up Martin's option might be a case of the team buying more time to gauge his trade market.