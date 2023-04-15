2023 NBA Playoff Preview and Full Bracket Predictions

1 of 15

Lauren Leigh Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

This should be one of the most entertaining first-round series, as Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson face off for the second consecutive year (albeit in new homes).

Despite their modest seedings, these have been two of the better teams in the NBA, with Cleveland finishing second overall in net rating this year (plus-5.6) while New York wasn't far behind at seventh (plus-2.8).

There are some health concerns here to monitor as well, as Julius Randle (ankle) and Isaac Okoro (knee soreness) have status' up in the air right now. Even if both are limited, there's still plenty of star power to go around.

New York's offense (tied for third this season with a 117.0 rating) will be tested against Cleveland's No. 1-ranked defense (109.9 rating), one that may slip if Okoro is out, however.

Key Matchup: Donovan Mitchell vs. Jalen Brunson

Brunson got the best of Mitchell last season while a member of the Dallas Mavericks, a series that springboarded him to star status and a career-best season now (24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 41.6 percent from three).

In a recent Knicks win over the Cavs in Cleveland, Brunson and Mitchell combined for a whopping 90 points, setting us up for some potential fireworks now.

Both players have better supporting casts around them from a year ago as well, as Brunson was leading a Mavs team with an injured Luka Dončić, while Mitchell didn't have someone as offensively talented as Darius Garland next to him.

Expect both to average 30-plus points in the series, one that will go the distance.

Prediction: Cavs in 7.

Cleveland was one of just six teams to win 30 or more games at home this season and don't even need a victory on the road to take the series. Expect some monster performances from Mitchell against his hometown team as well.