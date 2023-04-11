Cowboys Take Michael Mayer, Raiders Get CB in Mel Kiper's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys found their replacement for Dalton Schultz in Mel Kiper Jr.'s newest 2023 mock draft.

The ESPN draft expert projected the Cowboys to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the No. 26 pick. Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Kiper also had the Las Vegas Raiders strengthening their secondary by adding Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the seventh overall pick. Witherspoon was a consensus All-American and honored as the Big Ten's top defensive back in 2022.

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

