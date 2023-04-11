Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez Beat Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus to Win WWE Tag Titles

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to take the belts.

Stratus had been filling in for fellow Hall of Famer Lita, who was attacked backstage and couldn't be at Lynch's side for their title defense. After the match, Stratus turned heel by attacking Lynch.

Rodriguez is in her second reign as Women's Tag Team Champion, first winning the titles alongside Aliyah this past August. Morgan hadn't previously won the tag belts in her career.

Stratus had competed alongside Lynch and Lita in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. It was her first time competing in the ring since she was defeated by Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto at SummerSlam in 2019 in what was intended to be her retirement match. Prior to that, she made her in-ring return at the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and she competed at the all-women's pay-per-view Evolution later that year.

One of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time, Stratus is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. While she is far removed from her days of competing in the ring full-time, a rivalry against Lynch is still intriguing.

Some of Stratus' best work in WWE came when she played the heel in the mid-2000s. Fans are surely excited to see where her character goes at this stage in her career, as she is likely to meet Lynch in the ring at some point soon.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.