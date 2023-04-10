Commanders Rumors: Josh Harris Bid Not 'Far Off' From Price Dan Snyder Would Accept

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has yet to sell the franchise months after putting it on the market, and the reason for the holdup is reportedly his desire for a bigger deal.

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris has made an offer that is close to Snyder's terms, but Snyder is holding out for more money.

"With a winning bidder expected to be announced ahead of next month's owners' meetings, Snyder has time to hold out for a few weeks longer," Perez stated. "Harris' bid isn't all that far off from one Snyder would accept, one source said."

Harris leads a group that includes billionaire industrial firm founder Mitchell Rales and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Perez noted that two weeks ago it was reported that the collective "entered a bid between $5.5 billion and $6 billion." Harris had previously pursued purchasing the Denver Broncos in 2022 but was outbid.

While Snyder is reportedly "hoping there's enough curb appeal for another bidder to enter the picture," he isn't getting his wish.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has not entered the bidding process despite hiring a banking firm and exploring his options. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly "hasn't been engaged in the process for weeks." Canadian businessman Steve Apostolopoulos was reported last month to have "submitted a fully funded $6 billion offer," but Perez reports that he "hasn't been able to assemble enough partners and financing to satisfy Bank of America, the firm handling the sale."

It appears that Snyder won't receive a better offer than the one from Harris, who Perez noted "can meet the 30% liquidity threshold required by the NFL Constitution and Bylaws." However, the 58-year-old is reportedly still seeking an offer north of $6 billion, which is "a number a source said Snyder would accept no matter which financially sound contender made it."

Snyder and the Commanders franchise remain the subjects of an NFL investigation, a federal investigation and another one by the Virginia Attorney General. The franchise settled a lawsuit on Monday over allegations of withholding deposits from season ticket holders and it "will pay [Washington, D.C.] $425,000 and return more than $200,000 to impacted ticket holders."