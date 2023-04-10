76ers' James Harden 1st Player in NBA History with 3 Scoring Titles, 2 Assist Titles

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star point guard James Harden led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game this season, which is the second time in his career that he's won the assists crown.

And that, combined with his three previous scoring titles, was a one-of-one achievement in NBA history:

Add it to Harden's Hall of Fame résumé. The former MVP is also a 10-time All-Star and six-time first-team All-NBA selection.

He was excellent for the Sixers in the 2022-23 season, adding 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds to his double-digit assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three in 58 total games.

Now, alongside MVP favorite Joel Embiid, he'll be hoping to lead the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since Allen Iverson took the team to the NBA Finals in the 2000-01 season, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.