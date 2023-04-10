Paul George on Clippers' 11-Game Win Streak vs. Lakers: We Are Able to Guard LeBron

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs has been the matchup that everyone has wanted to see since the 2019 offseason when Anthony Davis was traded to the purple and gold and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teamed up with the crosstown rivals.

If the basketball gods are able to set that up this postseason, George and the rest of the Clippers feel good about their chances in the battle for Los Angeles.

And they should, they've beaten the Lakers 11 times in a row over the past couple of seasons.

On the latest episode of Podcast P, George spoke about the winning streak over James' and Davis' squad (10:40 mark):

"That's a good stat right there. We got their number right now," George said. "... We just match up well against the Lakers. We got bodies to guard Bron. We got playmakers, we got scorers, we got defenders. We can kinda do multiple things to limit and give Bron a tough time. As good as he is, we got bodies over there so we give the Lakers a good run."

While Paul does have a point—the Clippers have done a good job of defending James for a good portion of the winning streak—the league's all-time leading scorer has had great performances the last three times they've met this season.

James has had at least 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in each of those games, including a 46, eight and seven outburst in the Jan. 24 matchup, which came in a 133-115 loss.

The Clippers and Lakers finished the season separated by just one game in the Western Conference standings after the Lakers' managed a miraculous second-half turnaround to finish as the No. 7 seed.

It's thanks in large part to the outstanding play of Anthony Davis, who has looked much more like the perennial All-Star from a few seasons ago. He is averaging 25.9 points per game to go along with 12.5 rebounds, second in the league, on 56.3 percent shooting from the field.

Meanwhile the Clippers have ridden a terrific second half from Kawhi Leonard, who is always one of the most dangerous players in the league when the postseason rolls around.

They will, however, be without George for an indefinite amount of time as he recovers from a knee injury that he suffered on March 21st. He is set to miss the start of the team's first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

If the two teams are going to meet in the playoffs a lot of things are going to have to go right.

Not only will the Clippers have to beat the Suns, who have the trio of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, but the Lakers will have to survive the play-in tournament and then beat one of the top two seeds in the West.