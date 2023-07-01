Report: Josh Richardson, Heat Agree to 2-Year Contract; SG Spent 1st 4 Seasons in MIA

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Josh Richardson is on the move again.

Richardson and the Miami Heat agreed to a two-year contract on Friday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The terms of the contract were not immediately available.

After he was selected by Miami in the second round of the 2015 draft, Richardson spent the first four seasons of his eight-year NBA career with the Heat.

This comes after the guard was traded during each of the last two seasons.

The Boston Celtics sent him to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that landed the Eastern Conference team Derrick White in 2021-22. Then the Spurs traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte' Graham and draft capital in 2022-23.

That move gave the Pelicans some additional future financial flexibility since Richardson was on an expiring contract and Graham still has two years remaining on his deal, and the team may be able to use some of that flexibility by choosing not to re-sign the Tennessee product.

Richardson has been something of a journeyman throughout his career and played for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Celtics in addition to the Spurs and Pelicans.

However, he hasn't bounced around because he is a bad player.

Rather, he has been a solid contributor almost everywhere he's been and averaged double-digit scoring totals every season after his rookie campaign in 2015-16. He posted averages of 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three in 65 games this past season across San Antonio and New Orleans.

His scoring numbers were lower in New Orleans at 7.5 points a night in 23 games, although he shot better at 38.4 percent from deep. It was more of the same after he connected on 41.5 percent of his triples the previous season.

That outside shooting, along with the versatility to defend multiple positions, stood out as he entered the offseason.

While Richardson will be 30 years old during the 2023-24 campaign and may see some of his athleticism wear off, he can take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler for the Heat.

Perhaps that will help him thrive as a role player for a potential Eastern Conference contender.