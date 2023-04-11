Predicting Who Could Reset NFL Free Agency Position Markets Next Year

1 of 5

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Jalen Hurts' meteoric rise to the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks should soon be recognized with a befitting contract extension.

The Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller is coming off a fantastic third professional season, amassing 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air while adding another 760 yards and 13 more scores on the ground.

While Hurts couldn't cap off the breakout year with his first Super Bowl ring, he sure came close. He guided his side through the NFC playoffs before coming up just short against Patrick Mahomes—the man he finished second in the MVP race behind—and the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Hurts showing out in the postseason—he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 579 yards and three scores and chipped in 143 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in just three games—at the age of just 24, it's time for the Eagles to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

Hurts should command a significant raise over the mere $4.6 million he's earned over the first three years of his career. The 2020 second-round pick could earn over $50 million annually on his next deal, and it remains to be seen how long of a contract he'll receive from Philadelphia's brass.

According to The Athletic's Mike Sando, an NFL exec believes Hurts' extension will be "a Mahomes-type deal with good structure for the team." Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million deal in 2020.

While the Eagles may not want to commit to a quarterback who relies so heavily on his legs for a full decade, Hurts should still net a sizable deal—Spotrac put his value at $44.2 million annually, but it would hardly be a surprise to see him command well more than that—and set the market for mobile signal-callers when he does come to terms.

Contract Prediction: Seven years, $345 million