    Report: Paul George Out to Start Clippers vs. Suns Playoff Series amid Injury Rehab

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 8: Brandon Boston Jr. #4, Paul George #13 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers sit courtside during the game on April 8, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George will not be ready to return for the start of the team's first-round series against the Phoenix Suns but is making "tangible progress" in his recovery from a knee injury.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the positive update on George, who has been out since he sprained his right knee March 21 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

